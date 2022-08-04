Rockford Families Get Food Assistance After Food Pantry Collaboration

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Kids get back to school this month and we know that a lot of families in our community are going to need food assistance.
Local food pantries had a major collaboration with 'Hunger Campaign' reaching Rockford families and feeding more than 20,000 people.
"The food pantry provides three to four days of food and we are letting our clients come in twice a month now because the demand is so high."
President and CEO of Greater Rockford Food Pantry Coalition says she has seen so many families come in that are in need and are always happy to help.
The supply for food is great and when considering high rent prices and the cost of living, adding the cost of food is almost a nightmare and impossible.
"It's not all Rockford, it's all local so anyone can come to a pantry, we make it easy we have so many people that come in here."
"Those that come in , arrive with tears in their eyes and come out with a smile on their face because we give them respect, dignity."
"We want to help people to get through this time and hopefully things will change but right now its pretty critical." she said.
Numbers jumped 20 percent of people coming to the pantries including parents with children as well as older adults.
If you would like to donate to help make a difference... we have information posted about giving on wrex.com and our 13 W-R-E-X news app.