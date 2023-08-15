Rockford Day brings community members together to celebrate the Forest City

ROCKFORD — Rockford celebrated 815 Day throughout Tuesday, bringing community members together through several events and Forest City-pride.

The RKFD Market was a new event for 815 Day this year, which organizers hoped would bring all members of the community out to celebrate Rockford.

"It feels great. It always feels good to get the community together, see kids involved, just to be able to inspire people," said organizer, Balta Ramirez.

Another first-time event, the RACVB Picnic, took place downtown in conjunction with the Rockford Art Deli, whose owner said that continuing to support local businesses in Rockford on this day was an important factor in its creation.

"After the pandemic, we're still trying to resurge a little bit so kind of showing what we have to offer in the downtown area and then all of the amazing food trucks and vendors we have," Jarrod Hennis said.

"Love Your Mental," was one of the vendors at the RACVB Picnic and shared the love she continues to feel for her community outside of the celebration too.

"It feels incredible to be a part of the small business community. We are highlighted in various ways throughout the city with each and every event and it's incredible," owner Lesly Martiez said.

And outside of new events, Rockford Day brought a new initiative this year focused on spreading compassion through the community.

"Traditionally been known as where you can spend $8.15 around town so this year, we thought let's put another element to it and let's find out where you can do 815 acts of kindness around town," Miracle Mile Executive Director Paula Olson said.

The Rockford Art Deli also continued their tradition of selling a shirt just for the occasion but is something they hope can share Rockford-pride all year.

"It's just fun. You get to wear your limited shirt around for the 2023 shirt," Hennis said.

And one life-long Rockford resident had plans to attend many events as he could to celebrate, sharing his love and pride for the Forest City.

"Everyone in this community is about 815. It's about all of us sticking together as a team," Antonio Washington said.

Rockford mayor, Tom McNamara, shared how he hoped these celebration help contribute to love for the Forest City.

"815 day is incredibly important. I think one of the biggest things and most critical things for our community is to have pride in where you live. That doesn't mean shy away from challenges. I think we as a community are best when we face those challenges head on and we do it together but I think it's also important that you take a day and you're grateful and you have a sincere sense of pride of where you live," McNamara said.