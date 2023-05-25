Rockford Dance Company ready for "The Sleeping Beauty" performance

ROCKFORD — The music is in cue, and the dancers are ready for their big weekend performance.
The Rockford Dance Company has transformed Maddox Theatre at Rockford University's Campus to a 1950s era set.
The Sleeping Beauty classic ballet is being transformed with a retro twist to tell a story of the 1950s and family instead of focusing on queens and princesses.
Director Lucas Segovia says that the dance company is ready for a challenge after directing two previous productions.
"When you think of a classic, you think of tutus and Tiaras and I wanted to challenge the dancers that are at a very good place technically, to create a story that is not as well known," said Lucas Segovia. "We all know the basic story of Sleeping Beauty and I wanted to give an idea of what would happen if that was to take place in the 1950s of America, and what the dancers would respond while thinking about those characters."
Audience members will still notice the similarities of the classic fairy tale with magic, jealously, and a spell, but instead of a prince and princess it is centered around two teenagers.
"This is a chance for the audience to understand that dance can be more than just the idea of a classic and I think people will relate to the idea of the 1950s," said Segovia. "Loads of people have enjoyed it or they've heard about it and I think it's a good time for people to see could dance, come to the theater and maybe have a milkshake afterwards."
The Saturday night performance begins at 6 p.m. with tickets starting at $20 for adults and $15 for children under 12 online. Tickets are $5 more at the door.
Tickets can be found at Rockford Dance Company website