Rockford Cultural Plan underway with public input

ROCKFORD — A new plan is officially underway after its first public meeting was held back in May.

Monday night community members from the Rockford area attended the Rockford Region Cultural Plan meeting to learn and engage with artists and other community members.

The plan will help put a spotlight on local artists, volunteers, and even those that attend shows in the area.

The plan will generate revenue by attracting and retaining diverse residents and visitors.

"I think it's awesome, what's happening with the Rockford Area Arts Council and trying to bring the arts to the city to the area, because it's one of those things where different people can connect in different ways," said Tyrone Garrett, a Hip-Hop artist. "It's able to break down barriers, but also it's able to bring people together."

The public can still voice their input on the Rockford Area Arts Council survey.