Rockford could rename road near Auburn High School to honor Fred VanVleet

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Auburn High School students could head to school on a new road.

Rockford City leaders aren't considering new construction, but a new name to honor one of the Forest City's most famous natives.

Pierpont Avenue near the high school could be named after NBA Champion and Auburn High School graduate Fred VanVleet.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says it's great to recognize someone who shows greatness on the hardwood, but spends just as much energy giving back to his hometown.

"What's amazing to us here in Rockford is he's even better on our streets in working with our kids and our families here," McNamara said. "The amount of philanthropy he and his family have done to give back, I think this is really fitting."

Officially, Pierpont Avenue would be renamed between School Street and Auburn Street. Aldermen vote on final approval of Fred VanVleet Way on August 21.