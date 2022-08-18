Rockford consultant pushes for mandatory High School finance classes

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Managing finances is no easy task and it certainly isn't any easier for younger adults.
A worsening economy has a local expert worried about graduating high schoolers and their lack of money competency.
Dr. Herbert Allen, CEO of Mainstreet Financial Group, is pushing the initiative to make personal finance courses a requirement for High School graduation.
He hopes to start locally and eventually make it a statewide mandate.
Dr. Allen explains that 8 states already have this requirement in place among them, states like Iowa, Virginia, Alabama, and Mississippi.
He outlined basic concepts that high schoolers should be graduating high school with like how to budget, the difference between saving and investing, and ways to finance their college career.
Dr. Allen says making it mandatory would be necessary because voluntary participation would lead to a low turnout. A final test would have to be passed in order to receive credit for the class.
He hopes to speak to local elected officials and eventually the state's education board on ways to make this initiative a reality.