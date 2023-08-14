Rockford considering three year property tax break for people who build a house in the city

ROCKFORD — With home prices and rent skyrocketing, Rockford and other nearby government bodies are rushing to try and reverse a dwindling housing stock.

Rockford City Administrator Todd Cagnoni says the number of housing getting build in the city have fallen off a cliff since its peak in in 2007.

"When we had a strong housing market, we were averaging about 225 new construction projects on a years basis," Cagnoni said. "We have not seen that in quite some time, in fact over the last three years, we have averaged about between 15 and 20 new single family starts on an annual basis."

To change the trend, Rockford, RPS 205, The Rockford Park District and Winnebago County are considering a big incentive to push people to build instead of buy.

People who build a single-family or multi-family home could get a property tax rebate for the next three years. Cagnoni says this would bring several benefits to the community like a higher population, better housing stock and higher property values.

The rebate does have some requirements, like applications with some level of progress due by the end of 2024, and requiring people who build a single-family home to live there in order to cash in on the savings. However, the residency requirement doesn't extend to multi-family homes which drew concerns from some aldermen who don't want landlords to tear through several projects just to see some extra savings.

Rockford will vote on the agreement on August 21 with other bodies bringing up the matter throughout the month.