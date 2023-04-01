Rockford community reacts to tornado storm damage: 'We didn't know it was going to be this bad'

ROCKFORD — One of the hardest hit areas in Friday's nights storm was East Rockford.
The damage started just south of Downtown and moved northeast. The impact hit communities as far south as Sandy Hollow Road and into portions of Loves Park.
The area saw down trees, scattered branches, and residents working to pick up the pieces following the damage.
One of the neighbors in the area had a tree fall on their home and told 13 WREX how rare it is for a tree as large as this one to fall.
"We went to bed and it fell right on the house so we talked to the ComEd guys and a couple of the tree trimming guys and they said this big elm here... they have never seen one uprooting by the size of it," said Dave Janssen. "The Rockford Fire Department came here and they looked back here too and they said that just the way that it looked and it probably did touch down here."
Janssen elaborated on just how damaging the tree falling on his home.
"Actually the tree-trimming guy was here and was going to cut this up but when he saw it he called his boss. He was overwhelmed by the size so they're actually going to come here with a crane on Monday," Janssen said. "It's such a big tree they need a crane."
Another neighbor in the area tells 13 WREX about the unexpected devastation of the severe weather.
"We didn't know that this was going to be this bad. When we got out, we were like, "oh my god," neighbor, Rashidi Eliya, said.
Summit Restoration was out on the scene today and said they are working to get the homes in decent condition for the coming days.
"Getting homeowners safe and secure. Making sure that we're patching homes in roofs, getting tarps up so the rain that's coming later in the week doesn't get in and cause more damage," owner of Summit Restoration, Jeff Court, said.
The alderman of this neighborhood was out today and shared some of the damage many of his residents are facing.
"Getting out and talking with the constituents and just seeing the damage created. A lot of trees down, a lot of roof damage, trees coming thru the homes," 3rd Ward Alderman, Chad Tuneberg, said.
Overall, Tuneberg just feels thankful for the safety of his constituents today.
"Fortunately, no one seems at this point that I'm aware of has been injured and that's the most important," Tuneberg said.
Summit Restoration is working to help neighbors as they move forward past the storm.
"We've been helping crews move sticks, clear ways for people to get in and our of their houses, just generally helping people get put back so they can get things fixed now," Court said.
As of now, no deaths have been reported in Rockford due to the storm.