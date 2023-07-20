Rockford community push to help the homeless with student initiative to spread awareness

ROCKFORD — Homelessness is an ongoing trend nationwide. People in Rockford are taking steps to bring awareness to the problem in hopes of opening people's minds and creating solutions.
Jenna Ebied is a rising senior at Auburn High School. She says she first opened her eyes to homelessness as a young girl scout, volunteering in soup kitchens.
Now as a Muslim, she says fasting every year for 30 days has given her a new perspective.
“It really gets you thinking about how others would feel. You can't eat, can't drink, you have no energy, just imagining makes you more grateful for what you have,” she says.
She created the ‘Homeless And Poverty Initiative’ in an effort to bring awareness to the issue and reduce the stigma around homelessness.
“The misconception that people have that homeless people are just lazy and they should just get a job, but it's more than that it's not easy. Because people are hiring but they don't just hire anybody,” says Ebied.
Her website is also providing people in need with resources like the Northern Illinois Food Bank.
“In Rockford we have our Northwest Center and our Winnebago Community Market where we're weekly serving over a thousand households,” Crystal Belmontes, outreach coordinator, Northern Illinois Food Bank.
She says with rising prices of groceries it's important to serve those struggling with food insecurity and housing.
“We don't know what they're going through and they rely on us a lot of times to give them that assistance and that help they need to feed themselves, and feed their families," adds Belmontes.
Ebeid is hoping the initiative will call more people to get involved.
“Imagine how much more you could have with having more people volunteering and just being there. It really makes you feel good when you help someone you know is in need of it,” she says.
Ebeid hopes the homeless and poverty initiative can grow into an even bigger movement. To visit her website, click here.