Rockford community hosts town hall meeting looking for end to gun violence

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Local faith leaders and community activists brainstormed solutions to end gun and gang violence in Rockford during a townhall meeting held on Saturday.
The meeting was organized by Pastor Melvin Brown of Kingdom Authority Church.
"Whether you're killed by officers that are bad officers that kill a young man without a gun or whether you're killed by somebody that's in a gang or stray bullet that life still matters," said Brown.
The meeting allowed those in attendance to share their experiences with gun violence. This topic is especially emotional for Laymon Scullark. His son Jeremey Scullark was shot and killed in 2017.
"I got a phone call in the middle of the night saying my son had been murdered," Scullark said. "My son was an innocent child."
Prophet Yusef, an activist in the community, suggested that a mandated curfew for youth in Rockford could also lead to a decrease in violent activity.
"Most fatal shootings take place after midnight. Many young lives could have been saved if the victim had simply been inside," said Yusef.
Pastor Brown says this meeting will serve as the first of many for the community to speak out about their point of view. He is hopeful that other city officials will attend future meetings.
The next meeting will take place in around three weeks.