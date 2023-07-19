Rockford community hosts a candlelight vigil held in remembrance of Destiny Huggins

ROCKFORD — Rockford community gathers to remember the life of Destiny Huggins in Sinnissippi Park.

Huggins was killed while playing outside with her younger sister on Saturday, July 8th.

The girl was later found unresponsive near the 1200 block of 9th Avenue in Rockford.

The alleged suspect and registered sex offender, Antonio Monroe, is now in custody.

The candlelight vigil in Sinnissippi Park is for those unable to attend Chicago's public viewing and funeral services.

Local faith leaders in Rockford also showed support for the Huggins family.

"There's a lot of us who have been through the same thing, including myself. I think that it is important that we try and get them to understand, through the pain and the stuff they will be facing for the rest of their lives, that there is hope,” said James Davis, Assistant Pastor, Christian Union Baptist Church.

Organizer and family supporter Whitney Rouse prays this doesn't happen to any child again in the Rockford community.

"The mom made a statement when I first reached out saying no amount of money can bring my daughter back. The biggest thing for me is awareness because I wouldn't want this pain for anybody else,” said Rouse.

Rouse asks parents to be part of the solution to keeping kids safe.

"Make sure you have your kids at eye distance at all times. Know where your children are. I’m going to speak today about a 10-foot rule. If you can't see your child within 10 feet, they shouldn't be where they are,” said Rouse.

Destiny Huggins was a student at Constance Lane Elementary School. One of Huggins's teachers helped form a t-shirt fundraiser with proceeds going to the Huggins family. You can purchase a shirt online.