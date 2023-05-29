Rockford community honors fallen soldiers during Memorial Day

ROCKFORD — Memorial Day celebrations in Rockford attracts hundreds of people to remember fallen soldiers.
Downtown Rockford was the site of multiple Memorial Day events starting with the annual parade.
The parade began on Seventh Street near the Rockford Public School administration building. The parade ended at the Veterans Memorial Hall on North Main Street.
Retired Navy Veteran Steve Jones walks the parade every year thinking of his fellow servicemen and women.
"The community comes out and has a good time. We celebrate those who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said Jones.
This year’s parade was in memory of Cpl. Nathan Carlson of Machesney Park. He died this past June.
United States Marine Sargent Samuel Johnson knew Carlson closely. Johnson spoke during the remembrance ceremony following the parade saying Carlson was one of a kind.
"Corporal Carlson truly embodied what it is to be a Marine. Our core values in the Marine Corps are honor, courage, and commitment. These characteristics are some things he exemplified every day in his service,” said Sargent Johnson.
The Memorial Day celebrations are long-standing traditions in Rockford. The sinking of the ship ceremony is believed to be over a hundred years old.
The sinking of the replica ship represents those Veterans who were lost at sea.
Robert Lamay, Commander of the Rockford Navy Club, is amazed to see the crowds of people who come each year.
"It gives us a feeling of gratitude that people come down here and recognize what Memorial Day is. It’s to celebrate the dead Veterans who are no longer with us. We will continue doing this for the next hundred years or more,” said Commander Lamay.