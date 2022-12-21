Rockford community holds memorial ceremony for the homeless

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- What's known as the shortest day and longest night of the year is also National Homeless Persons Memorial Day.
Wednesday night community members from Rockford came out to celebrate the life of those who died over the last year while being homeless.
The event brought many smiles and memories, but also a time to reflect and remember those that passed away too soon.
"It's nice for us and for them as well to be recognized as people apart of their lives. You know I always talk about the story the time we had a family member come to see their homeless folks that passed away last year because this is the only thing, they had to bring that into light for them," No. Illinois Homeless Coalition, Shelton Kay said.
If you know anyone without a place to stay with the winter storm approaching, volunteers say direct them to a shelter in the Rockford area.