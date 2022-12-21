Rockford community holds memorial ceremony for the homeless

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Blowing snow producing intermittent white out conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph expected. Wind chill values of 25 to 35 below zero expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Blowing snow will result in white out conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel extremely difficult, particularly in rural and open areas along north to south oriented roadways. Power outages may be possible as a result of strong wind gusts to 50 mph. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 to 40 below zero tonight through Friday night can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. &&