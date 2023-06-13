Rockford community concerns about grocery store closure potentially creating food desert

ROCKFORD — Aldis, located on Auburn St in Rockford, is relocating to W Riverside Blvd. The closure is leaving community members concerned about growing food insecurity.
The Aldis at 3831 Auburn St is closing due to being one of the lowest-performing stores in the region.
However, those in Rockford’s seventh ward have few grocery options. Seventh-ward Alderman Janessa Wilkins says the 7th ward needs a large grocery store.
"We don't have a one-stop shop on the west side. You have to go to one store for produce, another for meats, and another for household items. The list goes on. Some might say that's only a few minutes down the road, well that makes a huge difference because you have people with transportation barriers," said Janessa Wilkins.
Board Member Tina Renee of Voices of Inspiration Food Bank says they are also in danger of closing down on Rockford's west side.
Renee worries that West Rockford residents will have to go without a large, nearby source of produce for some time.
“If Aldis is closing and we're closing, what other resources are here on the west side of our community, in the west side of Rockford? Nothing,” said Renee
“We feel like we are losing everything here on the west side, which is very important as to why we stay here. We want to stay here. What we need is community partners,” said Renee.
Wilkins says City Council members do want to invest in the west side.
City Director of Community and Economic Development Karl Franzen says he has been in contact with corporate grocery chains. However, the grocery market is changing.
"We need to provide that economic reason for them to enter the market. It's a complicated issue. You are asking an entity within the market to add a different location and the additional cost or asking a new entity with all of the upfront cost that encounters with that,” said Franzen.
Franzen continued on to say that he believes the solution can be found in locally-grown grocery options.
Assistant Manager, Nicole Hammer at the Aldi on Auburn St says the new location on West Riverside Blvd is planning to open two weeks before Thanksgiving. Employees will be able to continue working at that location.