Rockford City Market vendor helping youth learn business skills

ROCKFORD — Rockford's City Market continues tomorrow for its second week of the season.
LD's Gourmet Popcorn is operated by the nonprofit organization, Life Decisions. Through this organization, youth are able to make the popcorn and learn business skills through their work. The vendor is returning this year for its second year as a vendor at the market.
Working with the popcorn company is just one of the opportunities youth members involved in Life Decisions have, something one of their Daytime Specialists, Amaya Castanon, said will benefit them greatly as they move into their future careers.
"It's a part of our six pillars that we have at Life Decisions, and it gives youth the opportunity to build entrepreneurship skills, and promoting skills, marketing, and selling as well. So, it's just a great opportunity for our youth to learn to start their own business and grow," Castanon said.
And simply making the product is not the only benefit members see when making the different flavors of popcorn.
"Because our youth and mentors are making popcorn together and providing the marketing and selling it at events, it provides those opportunities for unique conversations to happen. Just that space for of working together and doing life together, conversations of, "Where are you staying? Do you have a safe and stable place? Are you hungry? Do you need anything?" said Ali Rogers, Life Decision's Chief Development Officer.
Castanon was a youth member herself and is now employed and a mentor for Life Decisions. She said the benefits this organization has provided for her will continue through future generations.
"Since I started the program, I've really noticed a lot of different things that I am able to do. I public speak now, I'm on the news now, I got a car, I got a job, I have a really nice job, I have a place to stay. It's just everyday you learn new opportunities. You learn new things that you didn't think that you would. And then to be able to pass that on to the younger generation is amazing," Castanon said.
And as for their involvement in City Market, teaching their members the importance of community is the main goal.
"We had a blast last year at City Market. Really everything about Life Decisions is bringing restoration to Rockford so when there's an event or experience like City Market that's happening, we want to be a part of it. We want to reach out young people to be invested into giving back time into our community," Rogers said.
LD's Popcorn will offer a unique flavor at popcorn each week at this year's City Market.