Rockford City Market to feature Rock Valley College Tech Bus this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Meet at the Market on August 26 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.!
Live music will be provided by Don Collins and the Night Shift on the Main Stage and Cole Brandt on our the Acoustic Stage.
The Rock Valley College Tech Bus will be back in the Rotating Activity Space on State Street.
70 vendors will line State Street, Water Street, Market Street, underneath the Pavilion, and inside the Rockford City Market building.
Visitors will be able to find a variety of produce, honey, jewelry, soaps, baked goods, dog treats, gelato and ice cream, food trucks, gift items, jams, t-shirts and more.