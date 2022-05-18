Rockford City Market kicks off Friday; everything you need to know about the 2022 season

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A summertime favorite it about to begin. Rockford City Market will kick off its 2022 season on Friday and this year is bigger than ever before.
The Indoor and Outdoor Rockford City Market will soon be crawling with 70 local vendors and hundreds of visitors.
It's the 13th year and Market Executive Director Cathy McDermott says there are a lot of new activities for families to try.
"This year we just had a really great group of applicants, most got approved. We look at a lot of different things," explained McDermott. "It's probably one of the biggest groups we have had; about the same amount as 2019, a little bit more."
City market will now be held from 4-8:30 p.m. The later start time isn't the only difference this year.
McDermott says food trucks will rotate each week from both ends of the market, near the State Street Bridge and at the Jefferson Street. A Veggie Valet Service will be provided to those who want to drop off their purchased goodies and pick them up when they're ready. This will be located at the Market Info Booth.
A big change is the closure of State Street. It will closed from west of Madison Street across the bridge to Wyman Street.
"On State Street, there are a few different rotating things. There is a rotating park district activity, that they will bring something fun each week. We also have a new larger area. It will rotate between the library bus, the RVC Technology Bus, we have axe throwing that we will call every couple of weeks and then some other ones that we will sprinkle in there," said McDermott.
McDermott hopes visitors will come out to support local businesses and help them grow.
There are 20 Rockford City Market dates this season with the last one being Sept. 30.