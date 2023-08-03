Rockford City Market kicks off 2nd half of its season

ROCKFORD — Friday officially kicks off the 2nd half of Rockford's City Market season.
With nine weeks left in the season, Rockford City Market will continue to bring new offerings, including two new vendors, Handicraft Soul and KellieCheree Candles.
One of the organizers of this year's event shared why community members should continue to visit, even if they have already done so this season.
"We love to see people continue to come even into the 2nd half of the market. The vendors are still really eager to connect to the community. It's still a really great time to shop local. It's just fun to gather together even after school is back in session and the weather cools down a little bit. It's still a really fun community event," said Becca Bartels, the Director of Market Engagement.
Bartels also shared her thoughts as we hit this milestone and continue to move forward.
"We're halfway through the market which is super exciting. It's always kind of a bittersweet feeling. We love the first half we're equally as excited about the second half," Bartels said.
Alora Home Interiors is located on East State Street, which is open this year during Rockford City Market hours. As for how they're doing heading into the second half, they say the attendees have been nothing but helpful.
"They've maybe been here or they're like, "Oh my gosh. I didn't even know this store was here," so it's been very very good for recognition," said store owner, Amie McDonald.
Rockford City Market hit their 1,000,000 patron earlier in the season and said attendance has continued to be strong with just under 55,000 people visiting so far.
"The numbers have been really great. It's been super awesome just to see the pavilion and our footprint just packed with people from the community coming out to celebrate the market and our vendors," Bartels said.
Alora Home Interiors is thankful for the continued support by Rockford not just for their local business, but the others present in the community as well.
"I think it's really cool the city of Rockford does this and I think it's really awesome that it gives, ya know, all kinds of local vendors an opportunity to be out, for people to see and so I would just say come as often as you can. Support local. Shop local," McDonald said.
As we get into the fall, the Rockford City Market is encouraging vendors to bring out their seasonal items.