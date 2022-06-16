Rockford City Market highlights young entrepreneurs

ROCKFORD - Rockford City Market is highlighting young entrepreneurship this week.
The market has 70 local vendors this year with five of them currently under the age of 25.
The owner of Triple T Creation Company, one of the featured businesses, said City Market has helped her business grow tremendously.
"City market has taught me a lot about running a business in general. It's always just been me, I have all my friends and family always helping me, but being able to actually get out there and build clientele face to face is something that's a lot different than being on social media," said Taylor Lukowski.
The market allows vendors of any age the opportunity to expand their business and clientele.
This is Lukowski's second year at City Market at just 20 years old.
"It's super cool being one of the youngest people at city market. It just feels super cool knowing that we can make it just like these other businesses," said Lukowski.
Don't forget, Rockford City Market is tomorrow, June 17, from 4-8:30 p.m.
You can stop by City Market to check out Triple T and the other young highlighted entrepreneurs including: Eternal Sunshine, Inspired Life 815, Meg's Vintage 111, and Red Siren Vintage.