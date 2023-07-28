Rockford City Market event canceled for Friday due to weather

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Rockford City Market event has been cancelled for Friday, July 28.

At 11:25 a.m., Rockford City Market posted on Facebook, "Due to the heat advisory and the National Weather Service's updated prediction of a 3/5 risk of severe weather this evening, we've made the tough decision to cancel the Market today for the safety of our vendors and our patrons. Stay hydrated, stay cool, and meet us at the Market on August 4th!"

