Rockford City Market aids in lifting up local music scene

ROCKFORD (WREX) — In just two days, Rockford City Market will hold its second festival of the season. Besides food and shops, music is a big part of the event. City Market staff work to book local talent which aids in lifting up the local music scene.
Four thousand people, that's about how many city market-goers attended the first market of the season last week. It's the same amount expected for this Friday. The average attendance back in 2019 was about 5,000 to 6,000 people, according to city market leaders. Many of those visitors would stop and listen to local music.
Each week at Rockford City Market different local musicians are highlighted at the main and acoustic stage, bringing their original sound to thousands of listeners.
"Celebrating Rockford has always been our biggest goal and being able to celebrate local Rockford musicians is a priority for us," said Rockford City Market Director of Marketing Engagement Becca Bartels. "We know opportunities can be hard, especially when you are just starting off."
Justin Beaver says it's tough making it in the Rockford music scene.
"We have a lot of talented artists that do their own things and we just need to have more spots for them like city market," said Beaver.
Beaver started The JB Project back in 2019, but credits city market for opening up new doors for him to bring his music to more communities.
"Just the reference of playing at Rockford City Market has been great. I used it to get into breweries around town," explained Beaver. "It actually helped me get into Bryon Fest this year."
Bartels says she starts looking for talent in the winter months to fill the 20 week market season, making sure to stack a variety of solos and bands.
"We like to cater to everyone so that our music reflects our community," said Bartels. "Something new we are doing this year is busking... so we are going to have two music notes spray painted in our market and as long as you have a busking permit from the City of Rockford, you are able to come and play a set on that music note."
City market sets a stage and the community gets to watch local musicians grow.
The JB Project will perform at the acoustic stage this Friday and Hot Lagarto will perform at the main stage.