Rockford City Market adopts new hours this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — New hours begin this week at City Market in Rockford, 4:00 to 7:30 p.m.
There will be live music from Minimal on the Main Stage and Justin Jones featured on the Acoustic Stage.
Bring the family and check out what Maywood Church is doing in our Kids Activity Booth.
There is also a fun, interactive art activity in the Rotating Activity Space on State Street.
There will be 70 local vendors lining State Street, Water Street, Market Street, underneath the Pavilion, and inside out Rockford City Market building.
Shoppers will be able to find a variety of produce, honey, jewelry, soaps, baked goods, dog treats, gelato and ice cream, food trucks, gift items, jam, t-shirts and much more.