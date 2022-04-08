Rockford city leaders announce cleanup of former Atwood building

ROCKFORD (WREX) --- Rockford city leaders have announced a new demolition plan to a building that was burned down almost two years ago.
The Atwood building, founded in 1909, was a place where people in the community would come and purchase auto, bicycle and trailer parts.
A massive fire engulfed the former Atwood building on October 24, 2020, which left the structure partially demolished.
Cleanup efforts were delayed following a dispute between the company owner and the insurance company.
The cleanup will take place on April 30th and no taxpayer money will be used for it. The cleanup efforts will help fight blight in the area.
The Atwood building is located at 2500 North Main Street.