Rockford City Council to vote on moving forward with Barber Colman project, dedicating millions to redevelopment

ROCKFORD – On Tuesday, June 20th, members of the Rockford City Council will discuss the proposed redevelopment of the Barber Colman project.
According to city documents, the council will decide if they will move forward with a redevelopment agreement with J. Jeffers & Company LLC.
Under the agreement, the city would approve the redevelopment plan, which has been presented to the council in the past.
An ordinance will also be voted on to move forward with adopting Tax Increment Allocation Financing for the project.
