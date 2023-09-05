Rockford City Council passes three year tax rebate program

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The City of Rockford approved an agreement for a Three-Year Property Tax Rebate Program. The program will involve building single family, town homes, and multi-family buildings.

The homes will be built inside the City of Rockford and RPS 205. Since the item passed it will now have to be passed by multiple other partnerships including RPS 205, Winnebago County, and the Rockford Park District.

Rockford has been decreasing the property tax rate from 3.5% in 2017 to now 2.4% in 2023. New development is also a big reason for this to pass through.

"We just saw a huge economic development of $150 million with 300 new employees for PCI," said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. "We need places for those folks to live, and we need new development and we want to spur construction."

The new development will also bring lower rental prices with the housing market in Rockford having few homes left.

"We need to provide more opportunities for homeownership and allow people to move up through our community from renting to owning," said McNamara. "I think what feels good is we've made a commitment to reduce the tax burden on residents."

Rockford was the first to pass the item but it will still need to pass through other jurisdictions for the future program to be put in action.