Rockford city council approves new boat dock at Davis Park

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford City leaders took steps to continue improvements at Davis Park.
Monday night, city council unanimously approved a contract to build a new boat dock at Davis Park.
The boat dock project is paid for by a grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
The $400,000 boat dock will soon be constructed providing access to the park directly from the Rock River.
"The river is our greatest asset as a community I mean at one point it powered our entire city, so we have to get back to the days that we're making the river more accessible to all residents those who have boats and those who don't" Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said. "Bringing people closer to the water and bringing that water more accessible to the people is very critical to the future of our city,"
The docks are expected to be completed by June 2023.