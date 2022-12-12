Rockford City Council approves $1.7M loan for Barber Colman development project

ROCKFORD(WREX) — Rockford City Council approved a $1.7 million environmental remediation loan for the Barber Colman housing development project.
The decision was unanimous from the city council Monday night. This is the first step to seeing 1,000 new homes built in the currently vacant area.
The council accepted the USPA revolving loan to J. Jeffers and Company for environmental remediation for the development site at the Barber Colman Building.
According to City Administrator Todd Cagnoni, environmental remediation refers to clean-up and potential barriers that could later cause issues during the construction process.
"So environmental cleanup could be a or of things but as it relates to this particular property it is site preparation security, led paint removal, and the removal of contaminated soil as well," said Cagnoni.
The proposed loan is for $1,747,673.66 to be managed by the city of Rockford.