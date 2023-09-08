Rockford church helping in efforts to improve child literacy rate

ROCKFORD — The child literacy rate in Winnebago County sits at 32 percent, meaning that currently, only one in three children in the third grade can read at a third grade level or above.

To help with this, United Way Of Rock River Valley has partnered with organizations in hopes to bring that 32 percent to 75 percent by 2034.

Pilgrim Baptist Church in Rockford has created the Strong Readers Program to help equip children in the community with the resources to improve learning and reading comprehension skills.

Delana Williams says her 9-year-old daughter started kindergarten during the pandemic causing her to miss a lot of in person learning.

“She doesn't have the love for reading that I feel like you gain normally in first, second grade because she didn't get much of it in person. So now we're playing catch up,” says Williams.

She is hoping the program can help students develop a love for reading.

“I feel like so many children do not have the confidence, they really lack it because they can’t read, they shy away from it,” she explains.

Senior Pastor of Pilgrim Baptist Church, Dr. Jonathan Williams thinks the low literacy rate goes hand in hand with the amount of violence being committed by young people in our communities.

“I believe once we raise the literacy rates, it will decrease youth violence, and a plethora of other things that are plaguing our communities,” says Dr. Williams.

School administrator Emma Gibson is hoping to help students build and become better readers.

“It's print on a piece of paper that can bring so much knowledge to you but if you don't know how to read it you're going to miss that," stresses Alpine Academy Principal Emma Gipson.

Gipson adds it is necessary for parents and families to get involved in order for their children to succeed.

“It is critical for them to be a part of this journey that we are doing bc we cant do it without them we need them to be a part of it,” Gipson says.

“Our goal is not just to stop at the bare minimum, our goal is to supersede the bar,” adds Dr. Williams.

The Strong Readers Program is free and open to everyone. Pilgrim Baptist Church will begin meeting twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays beginning September 25th at 5:30 p.m.