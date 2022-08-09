Rockford church expects to resume service after destructive fire

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Neighbors say St James Church fire was caused by lighting.
St James Catholic Church erupted into flames Monday. The fire is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike.
Nearby residents say they heard everything leading up to the moments they saw the flames.
"There was a big fireball that came, ashes were heading over to our yard as well, the lighting strike was maybe forty minutes before we smelled the smoke but there was so much rain that a flame wasn't going to start that quickly,” said Kurt and Sarah Bell
No one from St James' administration has been able to fully assess the damages made by the fire. However, the Church is expecting repairs to cost approximately three million dollars.
"It's all things, yes that's where we worship yes, we believe that's the house of god but all of those accouterments can be replaced it's the people that we are thinking most of at this time,” said Penny Wiegert, Rockford Diocese Communications.
St James Church is the oldest church in Rockford and over one hundred and sixty-nine years old.
At this time the church is still planning on having Mass this weekend. A location has not yet been determined.
According to Wiegert those interested should look for updates on the parish website and Facebook page.