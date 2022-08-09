 Skip to main content
...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.
At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge Campground east
of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 10.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest near 14.0
feet Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Rockford church expects to resume service after destructive fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Rockford Church Fire

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Neighbors say St James Church fire was caused by lighting.

St James Catholic Church erupted into flames Monday. The fire is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike.  

Nearby residents say they heard everything leading up to the moments they saw the flames.  

"There was a big fireball that came, ashes were heading over to our yard as well, the lighting strike was maybe forty minutes before we smelled the smoke but there was so much rain that a flame wasn't going to start that quickly,” said Kurt and Sarah Bell 

No one from St James' administration has been able to fully assess the damages made by the fire. However, the Church is expecting repairs to cost approximately three million dollars.  

"It's all things, yes that's where we worship yes, we believe that's the house of god but all of those accouterments can be replaced it's the people that we are thinking most of at this time,” said Penny Wiegert, Rockford Diocese Communications.  

St James Church is the oldest church in Rockford and over one hundred and sixty-nine years old.  

At this time the church is still planning on having Mass this weekend. A location has not yet been determined.

According to Wiegert those interested should look for updates on the parish website and Facebook page. 

