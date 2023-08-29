Rockford Chicken Hop restaurant complete loss after building fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Fire to a restaurant Monday night resulted in smoke and fire damages with the building being a complete loss.

On Monday, August 28 at 11:16 p.m., a Rockford police officer saw smoke coming from the Chicken Hop restaurant located at 3511 East State Street.

The officer requested assistance from the Rockford Fire Department.

The Rockford Fire Department responded in about three minutes.

The first fire crews on the scene reported heavy black smoke coming from the structure.

There were no employees in the building at the time, so fire crews forced entry into the restaurant and started searching for the fire.

Crews found flames in the kitchen area and the fire was extinguished in under 20 minutes.

There were no injuries associated with this incident.

The contents of the building were damaged by smoke or fire.

The building was a complete loss, estimated at $200,000.

The business will be closed for an extended period of time, with the cause of the fire still under investigation.