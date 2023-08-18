Rockford Chamber of Commerce, RAEDC, Greater Rockford Growth Partnership to merge

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Board members from the Rockford Chamber of Commerce, Rockford Area Economic Development Council (RAEDC), and the Greater Rockford Growth Partnership (GRGP) voted Thursday to merge the three organizations into one consolidated organization.

The new group will be named the Greater Rockford Chamber of Commerce and will incorporate all three organizations under one Board of Directors and one leader.

For the past few months, members of all three Boards of Directors have met to review the legal, strategic, and operational impact of a possible merger.

“There has been extraordinary work put forth by individuals on all three boards to discuss and debate the options best suited for our businesses and our community overall,” said Jeff Hultman, Board Chair, GRGP. “The merged organization will provide a consolidated and relentless focus on the value proposition to deliver ROI to members, investors, and the public sector.”

The work of the previously-named RAEDC and the Rockford Chamber will continue but as committees under the umbrella of the Greater Rockford Chamber of Commerce.

The Economic Development Committee will focus on efforts to attract and retain businesses in the region and develop job growth.

The Chamber Committee will advocate for the interests of businesses and provide service and educational opportunities to help members grow.

The new Greater Rockford Chamber of Commerce will impact other business initiatives by providing community branding, talent attraction, workforce development, entrepreneurship, safety, regional education, infrastructure, and public policy.

“This merger helps ensure a proactive and consolidated approach to business recruitment and retention for our region,” said Jean Crosby, Board Chair, Rockford Chamber of Commerce. “We have the unique and exciting opportunity to advance a common agenda to support our current businesses, new businesses, and vital organizations in our community.”

“We are in an exceptional position to create specificity where we will play a role as a partner and influencer to build a healthy business community,” said Jimmy Rozinsky, Board Chair, RAEDC. “As a result of this merger our current business leaders – and potential new businesses prospects – will find an easy and collaborative connection to positively impact their organization.”

The Greater Rockford Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors will be made up of an equal number of board members from all three existing committees to ensure equal representation.

The Board will start meeting within the next two weeks to begin a nationwide CEO search, which is expected to be hired before the end of 2023.

Until the CEO is hired, Caitlin Pusateri, President of the Rockford Chamber of Commerce, will report into the to-be-named board chair of the Greater Rockford Chamber of Commerce and ultimately into the CEO.

The position of the economic development leader, which is vacant as of September 1 by the resignation of Therese Thill, will be hired by the new CEO.

The merger is expected to be finalized by the end of September.