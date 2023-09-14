Rockford Chamber of Commerce awards local business owner as Citizen of the Year

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Rockford Chamber of Commerce recognized Rebecca Epperson as the 2023 Citizen of the Year.

The honor, sponsored by Woodward Inc., recognized Epperson's hard work and dedication to the Rockford community at the organization's annual dinner at the Tebala Event Center.

Founder and CEO of Chartwell Agency – a Rockford based public relations and marketing company –, the local chamber describes Epperson as an advocate for Rockford "across many public and private organizations."

Epperson has served as past or present presidents on the boards of community institutions such as Rockford University, Keith Country Day School and The Literacy Council.

Moreover, Epperson has served on other boards of prominent organizations like Anderson Japanese Gardens, Rockford Symphony Orchestra, the YWCA of Northern Illinois, the Rockford Area Economic Development Council and the Rockford Chamber of Commerce.

"It's events like this where you get to just really enjoy the camaraderie and the community and activity and feel a passion about this community," Epperson said. "

In addition to 2023's Citizen of the Year Award, Epperson enjoys other titles including the Chamber's "Woman Business Owner of the Year" in 2011 and the YWCA recognizing her with a “Woman of Achievement in Business” award.