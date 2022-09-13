Rockford celebrates 74th year of Greenwich Village Art Fair

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18, the downtown Rockford Art Museum will host the 74th annual Greenwich Village Art Fair, rain or shine.
The event will take place at Riverfront Museum Park located at 711 North Main Street in downtown Rockford.
Greenwich Village Art Fair is the longest running art fair of its kind in the Midwest region, dating back to 1948.
Admission gates are open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and 10:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets are available at the gate using cash only. Prices are $5 for adults and free for children 12 years old and younger.
80 artists and 5 art collectives from around the nation will be exhibited.
Types of artwork represented will include paintings, jewelry, sculpture, glass, ceramics, textiles, photography, wood, mixed media, and more.
Greenwich Main Stage at the Amphitheater at Burpee features live music all day by local musicians including Only Us, Tin Crown, Monark, Lincoln Flowers, Freight Train Rabbit Killer, Rockford Youth Symphony, Jesse Fox, Yesterday's Gone, Mana Kintorso, Micky Torpedo and Prairie Smoke.
Local food trucks will be on-site to serve all different types of cuisine as well as two different types of bars for cocktails.
2022 Art Raffle tickets are also available for $5 each or 3 for $10. Drawing will be held Sunday at 5:00 p.m. and ticketholders do not need to be present to win. Prizes are selected from exhibiting artists who have contributed their work to the raffle.
For more information about the event, visit the website, Facebook page, or Instagram page with the hashtag #gvaf2022.