Rockford Celebrates 10th Annual Stroll on State

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford's annual Stroll on State brought crowds of people to downtown Rockford for the annual holiday parade and tree lighting ceremony, ushering in the holiday spirit.
Festivities outside of the parade included the Cars and Coffee car show, games for the kids, food trucks and more.
Julie Huber, Stroll on State Director says a great part of this event is how it brings communities together each and every year. "It's a huge community involvement it's not just Rockfordian companies it is the areas that we have different sponsors joined us by having their own floats plus the city of Rockford has a few of their own vehicles involved with it so it's really cool to see how the community comes together, "said Huber.
Spectators at the parade say the atmosphere outside was true to spirit of stroll, creating the perfect environment for a little family fun. "I love it just to see all the people out here interacting with each other, especially after COVID people are starting to come out again and it's good to see everybody out having a good time." parade attendee John Cruz said.
“If you haven't been here, you defiantly need to come, come down to Rockford, it's fun, "said Krystal Wallace.