Rockford Catholic Diocese ordains newest priest

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local church held the ordination of the Rockford Catholic Diocese's newest priest.
Nathan Pacer was ordained as the newest priest for the Catholic Diocese of Rockford Saturday at the Cathedral of St. Peter.
Pacer, from Batavia, attended high school at Marmion Academy in Aurora. He attended Ave Maria University in Naples, Fla. before completing his seminary studies at the St. Paul School of Divinity in St. Paul, Minn.
Bishop David J. Malloy says it is a long process to become a priest in the Catholic Church.
"They discern their calling and the Church discerns to accept their calling," Malloy says. "That is a time spent trying to help each other find the will of God for them and we have come to that conclusion with this ceremony today."
Today's ceremony also included the ordination of Connor Orabutt as a transitional deacon, the final step before becoming a priest.
Orabutt's ordination to the priesthood is scheduled for next year.