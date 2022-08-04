Rockford Casino hopes to bring sports betting, new games by end of year

ROCKFORD (WREX) — 13 News has learned that The Rockford Casino may soon include the ability to bet on sports events.
Licensing and approval from the state is needed for Hard Rock to move ahead with plans to have a sports betting book at the temporary casino located on Bell School Road.
Hard Rock hopes to have the approval by the end of the year, which would mean that the opening would position bets to immediately be placed on popular large sporting events like the Super Bowl.
13 News has confirmed that the temporary casino is also planned to have a pit with about 6 new games since they are the most requested by customers.
These games will add to the location's 635 brand new slot machines and electronic betting games that have been in use since November 10.
While waiting for sport betting to be approved, the casino continues to work with the state to also confirm building timelines for their new resort, which is expected later this summer.