Rockford business recognized as military-friendly employer

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A professional tools business is the first in Rockford to receive an award for being military-friendly.
Last month, Emerson's Greenlee received the Patriot Award from the Illinois Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve - a program from the Department of Defense.
The awards are measured by flexibility in scheduling, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families and granting leaves of absence.
Jae Lee, director of product management, was nominated by Alex Carey, a product management specialist at the headquarters in Rockford. Carey worked at the business for four years while serving in the U.S. Army Reserve.
Lee says that the company will continue to support their employees going forward.
"They are serving our country for us so we in turn do the same thing for them. So we want to honor their time," said Lee.