Rockford building demolished after large fire Sunday morning

ROCKFORD — A "hazardous building" in Rockford has been demolished after a large fire which spread to a nearby building Sunday morning, causing thousands of dollars in damage.
The Rockford Fire Department says crews were called to the fire in the 500 block of 15th Ave. at around 10:15 a.m. Sunday.
Minutes later, first responders found a large building fully engulfed in flames and black smoke. Another building, directly to the east of the burning structure, was also beginning to catch fire, according to RFD.
Fire officials say 30 firefighters responded to the large fire, attacking the latter building first before taking on the large fire in the commercial building. The fire took around 40 minutes to be put out by the teams of fire crews. No one was hurt from the fire.
Firefighters say the building was already marked as hazardous due to structural damage. No one was in the building at the time of the fire.
Due to the damage and the structure's integrity, the building was demolished due to safety concerns.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Rockford Fire Department. Damage is estimated at $40,000.