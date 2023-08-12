Rockford Boxing Classic returns

ROCKFORD — The 2nd annual Rockford Boxing Classic aims to unite community members.

Rockford Patriots Boxing Club Head Coach, Jimmy Goodman Jr, says the tournament allows club members to display their talent. He’s excited to help provide the opportunity for the club’s boxers and be a part of the overall community engagement.

"I'm excited about a great event for the community. Our boxers get to showcase their skills to the community. It's a different event for Rockford, and I'm glad everybody is coming to check it out,” said Goodman.

The previous matches between club members lead to the heavyweight main event between the Rockford Police and Fire departments.

We will update this article as we await the winner of the tournament.