Rockford Boxing Classic ready for second year at City Market Pavilion

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The Rockford Boxing Classic will return to the City Market Pavilion this Saturday. The event will be free to attend, with all the benefits going towards the Rockford Patriots Boxing Club.

It will feature both men's and women's bouts, with the main event being a battle of the badges contest between a Rockford police officer and fire fighter.

The event gives local boxers an opportunity to showcase all the talent Stateline boxing has to offer.

"I love that I get to show Rockford what I can do," Rockford Patriots' boxer Gavin Bernal said. "They can't travel with me to the national fights all over the country. It's that they get to see me compete in person."

The event will start at 4 PM on Saturday, with the first slated to start at 5.