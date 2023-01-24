Rockford, Boone County to collect $19 million in mass transit grants

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that Rockford and Boone County will be collecting $19 million in mass transit grants as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program.
“This investment to the Rockford Mass Transit District will support the community through more transit options as the new transit station will give riders a better place to commute,” said Stadelman (D-Rockford).
“The Rebuild Illinois capital program has brought countless improvements to our communities with new facilities, green energy transportation efforts, and an increase in accessibility for our transit, I look forward to the improvements at the renovated Mulberry facility.”
“The award of this state grant funding could not have come at a more critical time in RMTD’s capital planning efforts, “ said Mike Stubbe, Executive Director of Rockford Mass Transit District.
“This state infrastructure investment, paired with the availability of federal funds in the recent Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, will allow RMTD to plan on transitioning to zero emission vehicles with more certainty and immediacy, which is vital to the long-term health and quality of life in our Region.”
The Rockford Mass Transit District, along with a total of 32 transit systems are getting $113.8 million to further 44 projects.
Rockford got $16 million last year for the 520 Mulberry Street transit facility rehabilitation, renovation, and expansion project and will receive another $16 million from the Rebuild Illinois grants announced January 24.
Boone County will also be getting $3 million for administration and operations spaces.