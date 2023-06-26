Rockford, Beloit transit systems receive project funding from Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

WASHINGTON — On Monday, the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced 130 awards totaling almost $1.7 billion from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for transit projects in 46 states and territories.
The funding invests in more than 1,700 American-built buses that will be built with American parts and labor.
About half of these buses will be zero-emission models, which brings the total number of these funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law over two years to more than 1,800.
22 of the funded projects will operate with labor agreements to ensure timely completion.
34 projects have committed to the gold standard mode of registered apprenticeship with supportive services like childcare for employees.
In addition, the zero-emission bus grants include millions of dollars in funding for workforce programs that will train today's internal combustion mechanics to become tomorrow's electric motor technicians.
“Every day, over 60,000 buses in communities of all sizes take millions of Americans to work, school, and everywhere else they need to go,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Today’s announcement means more clean buses, less pollution, more jobs in manufacturing and maintenance, and better commutes for families across the country.”
“Today, we are creating new opportunities to dramatically improve the lives of millions of Americans who ride on buses every day,” said FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez. “Thanks to the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, these grants will help deliver a cleaner and more modern mode of transportation, designed to reach everyone, and to work for everyone, particularly in places that haven’t received enough resources in the past.”
Fiscal Year 2023 projects along the Stateline include:
- Rockford Mass Transit District - $4,094,652
The Rockford Mass Transit District will receive funding to buy hybrid electric buses to replace older diesel buses. This project will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve service and reliability for residents living the Northern Illinois communities of Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Belvidere, and Cherry Valley.
- City of Beloit - $653,184
The Beloit Transit System will receive funding to buy a hybrid bus to replace an older diesel bus that has exceeded its useful life. This project will support service reliability and lower maintenance costs while also reducing emissions.
Illinois was selected to receive $36/7 million through FTA's FY 23 Low- or No-Emission Vehicle Program and Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program.
Other Illinois projects were awarded to the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District, the Illinois Department of Transportation (on behalf of 57 subrecipients,) and Madison County Mass Transit District.
See all Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 projects here, and learn more in the data visualization tool.