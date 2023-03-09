Rockford BBQ restaurant targets moving into Rathskeller building within three months

ROCKFORD — Rockford's oldest restaurant is on its to get new life soon.
Little Nick's BBQ owner Thad Denthriff II says he hopes to close on the building and be ready to open sometime in the next three months.
Denthriff II is no stranger to the Rockford food scene. He's offered his award winning BBQ through catering for years before opening a carryout spot at 3118 Auburn Street in early 2021.
Little Nick's will hire between six and eight new people to staff the larger restaurant, which will also have bar service.
Der Rathskeller originally opened in 1931 and served Rockford for close to 90 years before closing in 2019.
The space wasn't quiet for long though as two people bought the building and reopened as Der Rathskeller in October of 2020, but the venture only lasted about a year as the difficulties of doing business during COVID-19 caused the restaurant to close a year later.
Denthriff II says he's excited to honor the history of the restaurant and the city's rich history of BBQ.