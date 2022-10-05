Rockford-based health care program receives grant to help those in rural, underserved areas

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A statewide program looking to help get important health care those in rural and underserved communities is getting new funding to train new students.
The University of Illinois College of Medicine in Rockford announced Wednesday that their National Center for Rural Health Professions will receive a grant for nearly $6.5 million.
The funding for the Rockford-based center will go to fund the Illinois Area Health Education Center Network (IL AHEC) Program over the next five years.
IL AHEC, according to college officials, works to address health care needs in rural and underserved communities across the state. The program offers training and education for high school and college students looking for careers in health care.
The program includes nine regional centers across the state, including at KSB Hospital in Dixon. Program officials say the network has helped more than 100,000 people find health care training and education since 2010.
Some of the programs offered by IL AHEC include job shadowing, classroom presentations, and pipeline programs which help students train in communities which need urgent care the most. The IL AHEC Scholars program offers a two-year training for professional-level students.
IL AHEC is funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration, a federal agency which trains health professionals and improves health care for those in rural areas or who are economically disadvantaged or medically vulnerable.
You can find more information about the IL AHEC network, including how to find a career or volunteer opportunity, on their website.