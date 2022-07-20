Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity to hold application events for those wanting to buy a new home

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity will soon be accepting applications to build more homes.
The non-profit organization will be allowing mortgage applications to be submitted throughout the month of August for those who are eligible and want to buy a home through them.
There are four basic requirements to be eligible to buy a home from the Habitat for Humanity. Applicants must live in Winnebago County, have the ability to repay an affordable mortgage based on income and credit history, be willing to partner in the buying process, and have a need for safe and affordable housing.
This year, the organization will have numerous ways for those interested in applying to do so, including five community events for those who want to get more information and to submit an application.
The five application events will be held at the following dates and locations:
- Thu., Aug. 4 - 5:30 p.m. - Crusader Community Health (1200 W. State St.)
- Mon., Aug. 8 - 5:30 p.m. - Crusader Community Health (1200 W. State St.)
- Sat., Aug. 13 - beginning at 10 a.m. - RPL Nordlof Center (118 N. Main St.)
- Wed., Aug. 17 - beginning at 10 a.m. - Crusader Community Health (1200 W. State St.)
- Sat., Aug. 27 - beginning at 10 a.m. - RPL Nordlof Center (118 N. Main St.)
Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity will also be holding regular office hours throughout the month for in-person application submissions. Their offices, located at 5183 Harlem Rd. in Loves Park, will be open every Wednesday in August (except for Aug. 17) from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
If an applicant is not able to come to any of the events or office hours, they should call the Habitat office at (815) 636-4573 for an accommodation.
A full list of documents needed to complete a mortgage application can be found on the Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity website.