Rockford Area Economic Development Council President Therese Hill to step down

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Friday, the Rockford Area Economic Development Council (RAEDC) announced the resignation of its President, Therese Hill, who has accepted another position out of state.

Thill will stay with RAEDC until the end of August to help ensure a smooth transition.

Thill has provided stability and progressive growth to RAEDC since she started in 2021.

During her time at the organization, Thill helped solidify its role within the region, enhanced its community presence, and provided strategies for ongoing advancement for the organization.

“Therese has been exactly the leader for us at the right time. Her expertise and track record of success in business interaction including business retention, expansion, and attraction combined with her strategic approach to community relations helped position us for future success,” said Jimmy Rozinsky, Chair of RAEDC Board of Directors. “We are extremely grateful for her professionalism and direction to prepare us for the journey ahead.”

“It has been my great honor to serve RAEDC, its investors, and this community overall,” said Thill. “While I look forward to this new chapter, I will sincerely miss the people and organizations with which I’ve had the great pleasure to work with during these past two years. I will remain a cheerleader for the Rockford region, its continued growth and the impact for the remarkable businesses who are located here and those which seek to move here in the future.”

In the upcoming weeks, Thill will continue in her role and help the Board of Directors in preparing and transitioning the role and current initiatives.