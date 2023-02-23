Rockford Area Economic Development Council holds Annual Report

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Area Economic Development Council held their 2023 Annual Meeting and Strategic Plan Presentation Thursday night.
The event highlighted highs and lows of the RAEDC over the past year. They also spoke about their plans moving forwards, such as how they plan to grow businesses.
This is the first formal address given by their new president, Therese Thill since taking leadership in 2022.
Thill said the RAEDC was especially excited about one important item during the presentation.
"We are very excited about the Department of Defense grant that we received, said Thill. "This is specifically to support the casting and forging issue here in Northern Illinois, which is absolutely critical to the defense supply chain."
The Annual Meeting and Strategic Plan Presentation was held at Prairie Street Brew House in Downtown Rockford.