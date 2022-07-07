Rockford Area Convention & Visitor's Bureau receives grant to boost tourism

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The Rockford Area Convention & Visitor's Bureau has received a grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration for $277,500.
This funding will support the recovery, growth, and resiliency of the tourism sector of the Winnebago and Boone Counties.
The competitive investment award will go towards making a plan that will increase employment opportunities, spur private investment, and advance the region's economic resiliency.
“This grant will allow the RACVB to create a plan to increase and improve the region’s tourism economy which, in turn, creates a stronger community to live and work in,” explained RACVB president/CEO John Groh.
“We are grateful to the EDA for their confidence in RACVB to carry out this work. As we conduct research and planning, we will involve the community and look toward what is needed in the future by identifying gaps in our current tourism product, understanding potential future visitor audiences, creating an equitable and accessible tourism ecosystem and identifying opportunities to grow a resilient tourism economy.”
“In the past decade, the RACVB has done great work in turning the region into a desirable destination for visitors and our residents,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. “I’m excited to see how this grant aids and extends their efforts.”
Tourism is a major industry in the Rockford region.
With the funding, the industry can return to and build from 2019 levels from tourism when Winnebago County generated $851.1 million in total spending and supported over 6,300 jobs.
In comparison, 2020 saw tourism spending decline by over 25% and lost over 500 jobs.
“This grant will help get the region’s tourism economy get back to where it was and spark a growth trajectory for years to come,” said Winnebago County Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli.