Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau celebrates National Travel and Tourism Week

ROCKFORD — This week is the 40th Annual National Travel And Tourism Week.
The Rockford Area Convention And Visitors Bureau is celebrating with a travel rally.
The RACVB invited those who work in the hospitality and travel industry to celebrate the impact visitors bring to downtown Rockford.
People came out to enjoy some fun games, prizes and snacks.
The group's president and CEO says from restaurants and hotels-- to sites and attractions-- this week is all about celebrating the economic impact travel can bring to a city.
“Each year visitors spend more $430 million when they come to our community for sports tournaments, meetings, conventions, or when they come to attractions like the Anderson Gardens or the Discovery Center,” says John Groh, President, CEO Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Thursday you're invited to meet the group at the outdoor City Market pavilion for a mural walk to celebrate public art downtown at noon.