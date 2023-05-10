Rockford Area Arts Council launches first-ever Rockford Region Cultural Plan

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Area Arts Council is working on a cultural plan for the city, highlighting the different cultures of Rockford's art scene.
It’s called The Rockford Region Cultural Plan, it will help create a vision for the kind of community people who live in Rockford want the city to become.
Led by the Rockford Area Arts Council, director of operations, Rhiannon Yandell says not all art is visual art.
“We have amazing theater and music and performing art and literature and literary events. We want the Rockford region at large to really know what that includes and to be able to experience that.”
The plan will help everyone have a better understanding of different cultures bringing more exposure to creative artists.
“Having vibrancy and inclusivity in terms of different cultural areas in the city improves lives,” she says.
While this is set to be a year long process The Rockford Area Arts Council is looking for input from as many people as possible striving for inclusivity.
“Everyone feels like they have access, everything is affordable , accessible, and that everyone's voices are heard,” says Yandell.
Armando Cardinez, Board of Directors Rockford Area Arts Council adds, “Many cities don't have a cultural plan and Rockford is going to have a cultural plan, and this is the first step… it creates acceptance of each other's culture.”
The final Rockford Region Cultural Plan is set to come out early next year.
The group will also have an online survey to share your input on the plan. It will be shared on the Rockford Area Arts Council’s social media.